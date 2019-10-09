0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Dimitrov: We made substantial change and became shining example in the region

Over the past few years we succeeded in making a substantial social change in North Macedonia. From a captive state, according to the European Commission in 2016, we have become a shining example in the region and beyond, said FM Nikola Dimitrov, who hosts Wednesday’s Regional Launching of the European Union/Council of Europe Joint Programme “Horizontal Facility for the Western Balkans and Turkey – Phase II.”

Silvana Kochovska 9 October 2019 13:09
Back to top button
Close