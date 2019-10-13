0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Deputy PM Osmani optimist but reserved over France stance

It will be uncertain to the end, says Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani ahead of the European Council meeting in Brussels on October 17-18, where North Macedonia expects a date for the start of EU accession negotiations.

Ivan Kolekjevski 13 October 2019 11:23

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close