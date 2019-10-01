0_Macedonia.PortalBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyPolitics

Deputy PM Angjushev expects record-breaking economic parameters in 2019

I expect record-breaking economic parameters in 2019, the highest in the past 15 years, and growth to resume in Q3 and Q4, Deputy PM for economic affairs Kocho Angjushev said Tuesday at the Western Balkans Summit, organized by The Economist in Skopje.

Bisera Altiparmakova 1 October 2019 18:08
