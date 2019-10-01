Deputy PM Angjushev expects record-breaking economic parameters in 2019

Related Articles
Pompeo in Ohrid and Podgorica to affirm alliances with NATO’s 29th and 30th member
1 October 2019 21:32
Finland’s FM Haavisto visits Skopje for bilateral meetings
1 October 2019 19:49
Montenegro’s President Djukanovic to pay two-day visit
1 October 2019 19:25
Messages of support for positive October decision at Zaev’s meetings with EP officials
1 October 2019 18:56
Urgent policies, regular inspections crucial in combating pollution
1 October 2019 17:37
FinMin Angelovska addresses The Economist summit in Skopje
1 October 2019 17:26
Провери го и оваClose
-
Ildem: Ratification of NATO’s protocol runs smoothly1 October 2019 17:25
-
Tsipras: North Macedonia demonstrated it is a credible EU partner1 October 2019 12:30
-
The Economist set to organize Western Balkans Summit in Skopje29 September 2019 12:59