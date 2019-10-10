Denmark plans border checks to Sweden to tackle cross-border crime

Denmark said on Thursday it would introduce spot border checks to Sweden in a bid to combat a series of explosions and shootings blamed on criminal gangs with ties to its northern neighbour.

The checks were to begin as of November 12 and would be conducted “a few times a week,” Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup told reporters.

The checks – initially to run for six months – would apply at ferry terminals, on trains, and the Oresund bridge, the road and rail link between the two countries.

The checks were not to be around the clock, but “they will be visible,” Haekkerup said.

An explosion at the Danish Tax Agency building in Copenhagen in August and a double murder following a shooting near Copenhagen were examples of “serious cross-border crime,” the minister said.

Two Swedish men are in pre-trial detention on suspicion of involvement in the Tax Agency blast.

“Since February, we have had 13 blasts in the greater Copenhagen area that have posed a danger to the public,” Haekkerup said.

More surveillance cameras, tougher sentences for possession of explosives, and a specialized unit on cross-border crime were other points in a package announced by the Justice Ministry.

The Danish government also planned to prolong the spot checks it introduced in early 2016 at border crossings to Germany, including ferry terminals and the joint land border amid the European migration crisis. The checks would be in place until May 2020.

Sweden has also had temporary border controls since November 2015, a year during which it registered a record 163,000 asylum bids, citing security needs.