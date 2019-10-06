Defiant Hong Kong protesters throng streets in pouring rain

Hong Kong, 6 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters marched across more than half a dozen Hong Kong districts on Sunday despite heavy rain and shuttered subway stations.

The marches on Hong Kong island and the Kowloon peninsula were largely peaceful as riot police on pedestrian walkways watched from above.

Skirmishes appeared likely, however, as police flew a black tear gas warning flag at protesters gathering outside a police station in the popular shopping district of Tsim Sha Tsui.

Police also sent a warning text message to residents appealing to them to stay inside as “unauthorized public events expected today will likely cause violence and disruption.”

Many protesters wore face masks in defiance of leader Carrie Lam, who enacted emergency legislation on Friday to ban their use at unsanctioned rallies and marches.

The city’s pro-democracy camp, which has continued to support peaceful anti-government protests, failed to win an emergency injunction on the face mask ban earlier Sunday.

They were successful, however, in securing a judicial review later this month that will look at the ban as well as Lam’s use of a colonial-era ordinance from 1922 that gives the chief executive of Hong Kong sweeping powers.

Lam said on Friday that her actions were necessary to restore public order as anti-government demonstrations, nearing their four-month mark, have seen increasing acts of violence and vandalism.

The emergency ordinance has not been widely used since Hong Kong’s deadly 1967 riots that saw China’s Cultural Revolution seep over the border into what was then a British colony.

Barrister Gladys Li, a co-founder of the pro-democracy Civic Party, however, said Lam had overreached her executive power.

“We have to look very carefully at the unlimited nature of the fountainhead of this so-called power and … what kind of poison may emerge from this fountainhead,” she said.

She also asked why Lam used the emergency ordinance when she could have recalled the legislature early from its summer break.

“It might be said the true public danger we are in is a leadership that lacks public sense and is completely out of touch with the ordinary population,” Li said later.

Government barrister Benjamin Yu said the ban was necessary as face masks gave protesters carte blanche to engage in rioting and vandalism without fear of prosecution.

“Perpetrators of criminal conduct want to conceal their identity and they do not have to be responsible for their own conduct. That is a point that is so plainly obvious,” he said.

More than half of Hong Kong’s subway stations remained shuttered after service was suspended on Friday night as protests turned violent and vandalised subway stations, banks and shops.