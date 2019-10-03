0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Decision on new electoral model by consensus: PM

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev says the Government and the SDSM party are prepared for changes in the Electoral Code, be it the option of a single election district or open lists. Both models cannot be combined, whereas the decision is to be adopted by consensus.

Ivan Kolekjevski 3 October 2019 12:39

