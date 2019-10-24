0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderSociety

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday

The Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday (Oct. 27), with the clock adjusting one hour backward, i.e. from 03:00h to 02:00h.

Silvana Kochovska 24 October 2019 10:17
Back to top button
Close