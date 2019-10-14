0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary call for start of North Macedonia, Albania accession talks

In a joint open letter titled “Let’s move forward in the Western Balkans,” the Czech, Polish, Slovak and Hungarian foreign ministers urge the EU to make a bold decision for start of accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania.

Silvana Kochovska 14 October 2019 14:39
