Cultural Studies postgrad program opens at Albanian spiritual and cultural heritage institute

Skopje, 18 October 2019 (MIA) – A two-year Cultural Studies postgraduate program opened Friday at the Institute of Spiritual and Cultural Heritage of the Albanians in Skopje.

Minister of Education and Science Arber Ademi presented Institute Director Skender Asani with the official decision to begin the program.

Director Asani said enrollment would start next week.

Thirty students will be accepted.

Minister Ademi also announced several events and activities the Institute would hold by the end of the year.

“We’ll hold a Balkanology conference on Oct. 28, and the keynote speaker will be PM Zoran Zaev.

“On Nov. 9, we’ll hold our Crystal Night, where our special guest is President Stevo Pendarovski. The institute will then mark the anniversary of the Bitola Congress,” Asani said.

Education Minister Ademi noted that 2019 is the year of the Institute’s Renaissance because although it was founded with five departments, this year, five new departments opened.

These include the Mother Teresa Legacy department; the Holocaust Studies and Research department; the Albanian-Ottoman Relations department; the Material Culture department; the Museology department, as well as two centers: the 1999 Blace Memorial Center and the Kjirijazi Family Legacy center, Ademi said.

Ademi added the Institute’s budget has grown from around Mden 11 million in 2015, 2016, and 2017 to over 27 million in 2019. mr/