ArtsArts.PortalKultura.Slajder

Cuban artist Tania Bruguera to hold lecture at MCA

Cuban artist Tania Bruguera will hold a lecture titled "Political-Timing- Specific" in the Skopje-based Museum of Contemporary Art on Wednesday evening.

Ivan Kolekjevski 2 October 2019 8:40

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close