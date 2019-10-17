BusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

CROSSBOW to allow 12 countries to promote integration of electricity from RES

The CROSSBOW project, whose goal is to promote integration of electricity produced from renewable energy sources (RES) and make it competitive on the Southeast Europe energy market, was presented Thursday to Macedonian energy companies. 

Monika Mihajlovska 17 October 2019 16:27

