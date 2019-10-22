0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesCrimeCrime.PortalMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Court rejects request to axe detention of ‘Racket’ defendants

A court in Skopje rejected Tuesday a request to release former special public prosecutor Katica Janeva and showman and TV owner Bojan Jovanovski from pretrial detention.

Bisera Altiparmakova 22 October 2019 16:30

