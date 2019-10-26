Convicted Russian agent Maria Butina returns to Moscow

Maria Butina, the Russian national who was convicted by the United States for conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent, returned to Moscow on Saturday following her release from a Florida prison.

Local broadcasters carried images of Butina hugging her father through tears at Sheremetyevo International Airport.

Butina was arrested in July of last year, accused of working to advance the Kremlin’s agenda through the National Rifle Association gun lobby and the 2016 presidential election campaign. She was believed to have taken orders from a high-ranking Russian official who has been sanctioned by the US.

She confessed to conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent in the US and was sentenced in April to 18 months in prison. She was released from a prison in Tallahassee, Florida, on Friday.

The Russian government had demanded Butina’s release, disputing the allegations against her. Butina had admitted to a federal court in Washington to have worked under the direction of a Moscow government representative in the United States.