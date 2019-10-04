Clashes erupt in Hong Kong after ban on face masks

Hong Kong, 4 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Protesters set fires, built barricades and smashed storefronts in multiple locations in Hong Kong Friday evening after Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced a ban on face masks.

Metro stations were vandalized in several districts, with control room windows smash and water sprayed inside.

In the upscale shopping district Causeway Bay a group set fire to a station entrance then formed a human chain to block firefighters from reaching the blaze.

Tear gas was deployed at several scenes and police hoisted warning flags indicating non-lethal bullets would be fired if crowds did not disperse.

Separately, the activist Lester Shum filed an application for judicial review of the mask ban in an attempt to block its implementation at midnight. He said his application would be reviewed by the High Court later Friday.