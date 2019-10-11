0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Christian Thimonier: North Macedonia belongs in EU

The date is a separate issue from our shared European values, said French Ambassador Christian Thimonier when asked to comment on rumors that France might not greenlight the start of EU talks with North Macedonia.

Magdalena Reed 11 October 2019 17:08
