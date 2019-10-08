0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesBalkansBalkans.PortalPoliticsSvet.SlajderVideo statement

China, 17 CEE states adopt declaration on innovation-based development

The fourth conference of China and 17 Central and Eastern Europe Countries (CEEC) for cooperation in the field of innovation was held in Belgrade on Tuesday, MIA reports from Serbia's capital.

Ivan Kolekjevski 8 October 2019 17:23

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close