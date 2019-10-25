0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Census to be conducted 2020, 2021 at latest

The census will be postponed due to snap parliamentary elections, but will still be conducted in 2020, or 2021 at the latest, PM Zoran Zaev said Friday, responding to reporters' questions. 

Monika Mihajlovska 25 October 2019 16:29
