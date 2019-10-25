Census to be conducted 2020, 2021 at latest

Related Articles
DM Shekerinska: NATO membership becoming reality
25 October 2019 16:28
Falconi: We told Skopje and Tirana ‘Yes, but” and “Yes, if” in Brussels
25 October 2019 16:17
EASC: Macron’s veto can cause geopolitical shift in Balkans
25 October 2019 16:14
SONK rejects 10% pay rise, prepares to strike
25 October 2019 15:08
VMRO-DPMNE’s Mickoski accuses gov’t of reform failure
25 October 2019 15:06
Brussels outcome came as shock to everyone, Pendarovski tells Greek Alpha TV
25 October 2019 15:00
Провери го и оваClose
-
Ohrid Dialogue panel: North Macedonia’s next steps25 October 2019 12:10
-
Our place is in European family: Zaev on EP resolution24 October 2019 20:10
-
Zaev expects 2019 to be year of economy, growth rate to exceed 4%22 October 2019 12:25