CDU/CSU: Road to EU remains open for North Macedonia and Albania

The ruling German coalition CDU/CSU said that the road to the EU remains open for North Macedonia and Albania, despite the EU Council's decision not to open accession negotiations with the two countries. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 21 October 2019 9:47
