Catalan police: 54 people arrested after Friday protests, violence

Fifty-four people have been arrested in connection with the violent protests that have taken place in Catalonia, police in the north-eastern Spanish region said Saturday.

The police, called Mossos d’Esquadra, tweeted that 18 of their officers were injured during Friday’s clashes with people protesting against the jailing of pro-independence Catalan leaders.

In a separate tweet, the Catalan emergency service said 182 people were hospitalized following the protests, including 152 in Barcelona.

Catalonia has been in turmoil since Monday when Spain’s supreme court sentenced nine local politicians to between nine and 13 years in prison for organizing an illegal independence referendum in 2017.

A general strike across the region was called on Friday to protest the jail sentences. According to police estimates, more than 500,000 people took to the streets in Barcelona.