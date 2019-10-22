0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Byrnes: NATO protocol ratification result of hard work, commitment to investing in future

United States Ambassador Kate Byrnes has welcomed the Senate's ratification of North Macedonia's NATO Accession Protocol, saying it is a result of hard work and commitment to investing in the future.

Ivan Kolekjevski 22 October 2019 20:52
Back to top button
Close