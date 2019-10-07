0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Bulgaria’s Borissov: Karakachanov and I back North Macedonia’s EU-NATO bid

Minister Krasimir Karakachanov and I support North Macedonia's bid to join the EU and NATO, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has said.

Bisera Altiparmakova 7 October 2019 16:59
