0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Bulgaria not to ‘slap’ North Macedonia: ex-president

North Macedonia's future lies in EU and NATO and Sofia should not 'slap' Skopje but give it support and enlarge cooperation in all fields, says former Bulgarian president Rosen Plevneliev.

Ivan Kolekjevski 2 October 2019 9:12
Back to top button
Close