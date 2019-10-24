British police confirm 39 lorry container victims all Chinese

London, 24 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The 39 suspected migrants found dead in a lorry container shipped from Belgium to Britain are all believed to be Chinese nationals, police said on Thursday.

The 31 men and eight women are all adults and were found dead in the early hours of Wednesday, Essex Police said in a statement.

“All are believed to be Chinese nationals,” they said. “We arrested a man on suspicion of murder, who remains in custody.”

The victims will undergo a coroner’s examination to determine the cause of death and establish their identity.

The 25-year-old driver of the lorry, which was towing what appeared to be a refrigerated trailer, was from Northern Ireland, the police said earlier.

In Beijing, the Chinese foreign ministry confirmed that the victims were Chinese nationals, state media said.

Belgian prosecutors said the container was shipped from the port of Zeebrugge on Tuesday.

Police Service Northern Ireland searched two properties in the village of Laurelvale, County Armagh, late Wednesday, where the driver and his family lived, the Belfast Telegraph reported.

Paul Berry, a local councillor in Laurelvale, told the BBC that the village was in “complete shock.”

The suspect’s father only heard of his son’s arrest through social media, Berry said.

“The local community is hoping that [the driver] has been caught up innocently in this matter,” he told the broadcaster.

The Belgian Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office said it had opened its own investigation and was cooperating with British authorities.

“The investigation will focus on the organizers of and all other parties involved in this transport,” the prosecutor said, adding that it was “not yet clear when the victims were placed in the container and whether this happened in Belgium.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “appalled” by the deaths, which migrant rights groups blamed partly on a crackdown on illegal migration by British authorities.

The police said the trailer unit was believed to have entered Britain at the freight port of Purfleet, on the Thames estuary east of London.

The truck driven by the suspect was believed to have originated in Northern Ireland, they said.

The Bulgarian foreign ministry said the truck was registered in the city of Varna “under the name of a company owned by an Irish citizen.”

Shaun Sawyer, lead officer on human trafficking for Britain’s National Police Chiefs Council, told BBC Radio 4 that the police and other organizations were working “every single moment of every single day” to prevent such tragedies.

The police-led operations had saved “hundreds and thousands” of lives, Sawyer said. “But sadly, tragically, for 39 people that didn’t work yesterday.”

Thousands of migrants are smuggled into Britain annually on trucks, ships and sometimes planes, with cases reported almost daily.

The Essex case is reminiscent of the 71 migrants who were found suffocated in an abandoned lorry on an Austrian motorway in August 2015, at the height of Europe’s refugee crisis.

In 2000, police found 58 Chinese migrants dead in a container truck at the southern port of Dover.