British court, parliament begin battles over Johnson’s Brexit plans

London, 21 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – British politicians and lawyers began two battles over the legitimacy of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans on Monday, after he sent a controversial request to Brussels to delay Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Johnson has attempted to gloss over the furore and vowed to hold a vote later Monday in parliament’s elected main house, the Commons, on the deal he agreed for Britain to leave the EU.

Commons speaker John Bercow – who rules on procedural disputes and approves the schedule of votes in the Commons – was scheduled on Monday to rule on whether Johnson’s government breached parliamentary procedure by tabling another vote on the Brexit deal immediately after lawmakers on Saturday decided on a delay.

If Bercow decides there was no breach of procedure, the vote can take place later Monday.

Johnson sent an unsigned pro-forma letter later Saturday asking EU leaders to extend the Brexit deadline, accompanied by a signed letter explaining that he does not want a delay.

A Scottish court opened a case to consider whether his action complies with the new law that obliged him to seek an extension.

Pro-EU legal campaigners on Monday said they believed the key issue for the court is whether Johnson tried to “frustrate the principles” of the act requiring him to ask Brussels for a delay.

The Court of Session in Edinburgh appeared to accept that Johnson had acted lawfully by requesting the delay, but it rejected a government request to end the case.

The court said it wants to wait for Brussels to agree to the delay and, if it does, for the government’s response, according to tweets written and retweeted by lawyer Jo Maugham, who is acting for the plaintiffs.

In Berlin, meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said a brief extension of the Brexit deadline remains a possibility, if the British parliament approves Johnson’s Brexit deal.

“I would not rule out the possibility of a brief technical extension, if there are problems in Britain with the steps to ratification,” Maas said.

He declined to take a position on how things would proceed if the deal reached with Johnson’s government is rejected by the parliament, but did not rule out a further extension of the October 31 deadline in this event.

“Whether there will be another extension will have to be looked at within the European Union,” he said.