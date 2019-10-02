Britain’s Johnson: No-deal Brexit to follow if EU rejects final offer

London, 2 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Britain has made “constructive and reasonable proposals” for an agreement to withdraw from the European Union on October 31 but will leave on that date “come what may,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

“If we fail to get an agreement… then let us be in no doubt, the alternative is no deal,” Johnson said in a keynote speech to a Conservative party conference in the northern city of Manchester.

“It is an outcome for which we are ready. Are we ready for it? Yes, we are,” he said, winning applause from many delegates.

The proposals, to be published later Wednesday, include sweeping exemptions from EU customs rules as an alternative to the agreed “backstop” to guarantee an open Irish border, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Johnson’s plan would see Northern Ireland, which will leave the European Union with the rest of the United Kingdom, locked in a “special relationship” with the EU until 2025, the newspaper quoted leaked copy of the proposals as saying.

Johnson is scheduled speak by phone to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker later Wednesday, according to Juncker’s spokeswoman.

Technical talks with Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator David Frost are also to take place Wednesday afternoon in the commission, Mina Andreeva said.

The newspaper reported that the plan involves a “regulatory border” between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom in the Irish Sea for four years, as well as customs checks between it and the Republic of Ireland.

The reported proposal is unlikely to satisfy EU leaders as it requires major exemptions from the bloc’s customs rules. It is also likely to face opposition from Dublin.

“It’s not good news… but let’s wait and see the details,” Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told the BBC.

Ian Blackford, the Scottish National Party’s leader in the British parliament, told lawmakers on Wednesday that Johnson was “setting out his Brexit fantasy.”

Johnson is offering “a deal that he knows is unacceptable and doomed to failure,” Blackford said.

Speaking in front of the slogan “Let’s get Brexit done,” Johnson said his job was made harder by an opposition-led “surrender bill” that requires him to seek a delay to Brexit if parliament has not approved a deal or a no-deal Brexit by October 19.

He claimed that British voters are “beginning to suspect that there are forces in this country that simply don’t want Brexit delivered at all.”

“And if they turn out to be right in that suspicion, then I believe there will be grave consequences for trust in our democracy,” Johnson said.

The backstop arrangement for the Irish border has been a key stumbling block in the negotiations between Brussels and London.

It is rejected by pro-Brexit critics who believe it would keep Britain in an indefinite customs arrangement with the European Union,

But its proponents say the fall-back arrangement is essential in order to keep an open border between the Republic of Ireland, an EU member state, and Northern Ireland in order to preserve the territory’s fragile peace process.