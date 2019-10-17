Britain’s Johnson appeals to Westminster to ‘get Brexit done’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson launches an appeal to lawmakers in Westminster to back the new Brexit deal.

“I hope very much now … that my fellow [parliamentarians] in Westminster do now come together to get Brexit done, to get this excellent deal over the line and to deliver Brexit without any more delay,” Johnson says in Brussels.

Standing at his side was European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who said this deal “means there is no need for any kind of prolongation.”

“I look forward to continuing my conversations with Boris,” he adds. “Because we’ll start negotiations on the future relations immediately after the deal [is] approved,” Juncker says. “We’ll start our debates on November 1.”