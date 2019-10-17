Brexit Party leader Farage: New EU deal should be rejected

Brexit Party leader and veteran anti-EU campaigner Nigel Farage says the deal agreed with Brussels by Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “not Brexit.”

“The commitment to regulatory alignment in this agreement means that the ‘new deal’ is not Brexit, despite improvements on the customs union,” Farage tweets.

“We won’t settle for anything less than a #CleanBreakBrexit. Boris’ ‘new’ deal is not new and is not Brexit,” his party says in a separate tweet.

In a BBC interview, Farage says the deal would lead to “years more negotiations for the prize of a free-trade agreement which we already know we will not get.”

“I frankly think it should be rejected,” he says, adding that it will be “very difficult” for Johnson to persuade Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party to back the deal.