Bottas wins Japanese GP as Mercedes clinch F1 team title

Suzuka, 13 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Valtteri Bottas captured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday as Mercedes wrapped up a sixth consecutive constructors’ championship.

Bottas took the chequered flag at Suzuka ahead of Sebastian Vettel in a Ferrari and Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who can now capture his sixth world championship title at the Mexican GP in two weeks.

Ferrari had taken a one-two in the day’s earlier qualifying – put back a day to Sunday as a result of Typhoon Hagibis – but the Italian team’s race was compromised within seconds of the start.

Bottas was able to jump both Ferraris from third on the grid to take the lead, and went on to win his third race this season and the sixth of his Formula One career.

The results – with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc sixth – means only a Mercedes driver can now win the drivers’ title, making it a record sixth constructors’ and drivers’ title double for the team.

Pole-sitter Vettel lost his lead from the start when he nudged forward and then stopped before accelerating, but was cleared by stewards of making a false start.

Team-mate Leclerc then hit the Red Bull of Max Verstappen on the first turn. The Dutchman span off and later vented his anger over team radio after hearing there would be no investigation.

Stewards reviewed the incident again and said the incident would be investigated after the race.

Both drivers could continue but Leclerc’s front wing was damaged and a piece late flew off, knocking the wing mirror off Hamilton’s car behind him. Verstappen eventually had to retire on lap 15 of the 53 laps.

Conditions were dry but blustery after the typhoon had moved further north, and after the early drama Bottas was able to build up a lead from the front.

It became a question of tyre strategies and Hamilton at one stage appeared unhappy with his team’s tactics.

After second stops by Vettel and Bottas, Hamilton was able to lead from lap 37. Bottas on the faster softs to Hamilton’s mediums was some 10 seconds behind with 15 laps to go and told his team-mate would have to pit again.

That turned out to be the case with 10 laps remaining, putting Bottas back in the lead, more than 10 seconds ahead of Vettel and 15 seconds up on his team-mate.

Hamilton on the fresher tyres was able to attack Vettel towards the end, but he was unable to get into a position to overtake and had to settle for third as Bottas took the chequered flag.