Borissov: EU to make historic mistake if it rejects Skopje and Tirana

North Macedonia and Albania should get a date for accession negotiations. It would be a historic mistake if we did not let them launch the talks and a tough blow for the people of the two countries that deserve to be given a European perspective, said Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov ahead of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 17 October 2019 16:22
