BookStar 2019 to host six European writers

EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar opened on Monday evening the 5th edition of the European literature festival BookStar, which is to last through October 10. BookStar 2019, organized by publisher Antolog, will host six European writers. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 7 October 2019 21:41
