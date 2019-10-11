Blow for Macron as EU lawmakers reject French commission candidate

The European Parliament roundly rejected France’s European Commission nominee Sylvie Goulard on Thursday amid an EU anti-fraud inquiry, dealing a blow to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Goulard was nominated by Macron and allocated the internal market portfolio by commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen. The mandate would have covered digital economy, EU industrial policy, defense industry, and space issues.

However, she came under fire from EU lawmakers over an ongoing EU anti-fraud investigation into staff payments during her time as an EU lawmaker, as well as lucrative consulting work she carried out at the time.

The issue is highly political after Macron was instrumental in blocking the parliament’s main candidate for the post of Commission president earlier this year, arguing that only the best should be appointed to top EU posts.

Macron argued later Thursday that von der Leyen had expressly chosen Goulard from a list of candidates and had been assured by the main parliamentary group leaders that the ongoing inquiry was not a problem.

“It has to be explained to me,” he said, noting that those very same people had now rejected the French nominee.

“I’m very relaxed, what matters to me is the portfolio, but I need to understand what played out, whether it was a grudge or maybe pettiness,” he told journalists.

Earlier, a French presidency source said that Goulard had fallen victim to “a political game.”

Meanwhile, Socialist leader Iratxe Garcia says she was never consulted by von der Leyen on Goulard’s nomination, as stated by French President Emmanuel Macron, according to a tweet by her parliamentary group.

Von der Leyen urged swift action in finalizing her team, in a statement on Thursday.

“We must not lose sight of what is at stake: the next five years will be decisive for Europe in a difficult global environment. Europe must deal with Brexit, trade issues, and conflicts in its immediate neighborhood,” von der Leyen warned.

The EU legislature must approve von der Leyen’s full commission team before it can take office on November 1. On Thursday, EU lawmakers decided that they could not give their assent if Goulard was on board.

In a committee vote, 29 backed the French nominee and 82 rejected her.

“I take note of the decision by the European Parliament, with respect for democracy,” Goulard later wrote on Twitter.

France must now propose another candidate, who will have to go through a new interview round with von der Leyen and fresh hearings in parliament. Time is running short ahead of the new commission’s slated November start date.

Earlier Thursday, Goulard had sought to convince EU lawmakers that her situation was different now to 2017 when she stepped down as French defense minister over the anti-fraud inquiry. She said no charges had been made against her, and she expected to be cleared.

Faced with renewed questions on her consultancy work for the US-German investor Nicolas Berggruen – which earned her tens of thousands of euros between 2013 and 2015 – Goulard pointed out that those activities had not breached any rules.

But conservative EU lawmaker Esther de Lange said Goulard failed to answer the question: “How can you be unfit to be a minister in France and at the same time be good enough to be a European commissioner?” adding that the “double standard is unacceptable.”

Socialist parliamentarian Jens Geier accused her of having “no vision, no interesting idea, no proposal that she wants to champion,” arguing that this was in part due to the portfolio being too large.

“By insisting against all the evidence on Sylvie Goulard’s candidature, Emmanuel Macron has inflicted a terrible humiliation on the European stage upon France,” senior conservative French senator Bruno Retailleau tweeted.

Von der Leyen, who carefully assembled her team of commissioners to reflect a gender, political, and geographic balance, has reserved the right to make portfolio changes, depending on the final candidate line-up.

EU lawmakers have also rejected the nominees from Hungary and Romania. The collapse of Romania’s government on Thursday could further complicate efforts to finalize the incoming commission team before November 1.