0_Macedonia.PortalBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Bitola hosts meeting on operational plan for active employment measures for 2020

Regional meeting on Operational Plan for Active Programmes and Measures for Employment for 2020 will be held on Thursday in Bitola.

Silvana Kochovska 10 October 2019 9:57

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close