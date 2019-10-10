Bitola hosts meeting on operational plan for active employment measures for 2020

Related Articles
Shtip hosts discussion on North Macedonia’s role in NATO
10 October 2019 9:38
Extended investigation into ‘Racket’ case, Mandic placed under house arrest
10 October 2019 9:24
Zaev, Vucic and Rama to meet in Novi Sad
10 October 2019 9:23
No progress in French position on start of EU accession negotiations: diplomats
10 October 2019 9:14
Tsipras meets Tusk, highlights importance of EU accession negotiations with North Macedonia, Albania
9 October 2019 21:03
FM Dimitrov meets German MPs Hakverdi, Petry
9 October 2019 19:28
Провери го и оваClose
-
MIA FLASH10 October 2019 10:26
-
Tunisia’s Islamist Ennahda leads legislative elections10 October 2019 10:07
-
Turkey launches Syria offensive targeting Kurdish-led militia10 October 2019 10:03