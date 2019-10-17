0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Bildt: Prospect of collapse of EU policy in Balkans if Skopje and Tirana rejected

Carl Bildt, former Swedish PM and EU special envoy for ex Yugoslavia, has warned that the Union is faced with a prospect of collapse of its policy and credibility in the Balkans if Skopje and Tirana are not given a date for the start of accession negotiations.

Ivan Kolekjevski 16 October 2019 18:15
