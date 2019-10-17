0_Macedonia.PortalPoliticsWorld Correspondents

Bieber: Frostiness towards letting new members in could undermine EU credibility

Frostiness towards letting new members in could “undermine the credibility of the EU,” Balkans expert Florian Bieber from the University of Graz told Euronews.

Nevenka Nikolikj 16 October 2019 17:53
