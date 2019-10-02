Bayern Munich humiliate Spurs, Brugge score draw at Real Madrid

Barcelona, 2 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Serge Gnabry struck four times as Bayern Munich thrashed last season’s finalists Tottenham 7-2 in London on Tuesday in the Champions League.

Elsewhere, struggling Real Madrid fought back to draw 2-2 with Club Brugge, while Manchester City, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint Germain all triumphed.

Juventus earned a comfortable 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen, while Atletico Madrid eased to a 2-0 win at Lokomotiv Moscow, Manchester City beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 and PSG edged Galatasaray 1-0.

Tottenham were humiliated by Bayern Munich, conceding seven goals for the first time in their history.

The game started evenly, with Son Heung-Min firing the hosts ahead with a low drive.

Joshua Kimmich equalized with a fine strike from 18 metres and Robert Lewandowski nudged Bayern ahead before the break with a fine turn and finish.

However Mauricio Pochettino’s side crumbled in the second half with former Arsenal striker Gnabry running riot.

The forward scored twice in two minutes early in the second half, one of the strikes a brilliant individual dribble and laser-guided finish.

Harry Kane pulled a goal back from the penalty spot after Kingsley Coman fouled Danny Rose, but Gnabry notched twice more, while Lewandowski completed a brace.

“I think we were quite lucky to be ahead at the break. But the second half was quite incredible from us and Serge,” said Kimmich.

Bayern top Group B with six points from two games, while Red Star Belgrade are second after a 3-1 win over Olympiacos.

“We are disappointed,” said Pochettino. “Every single touch from Bayern was clinical. They scored with every touch. It is tough to accept. You have to move on.”

Brugge’s Emmanuel Dennis broke the deadlock in bizarre fashion at the Santiago Bernabeu, miskicked the ball and seeing it spin past Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The strike was disallowed for offside but reinstated after the Video Assistant Rerefee (VAR) showed Percy Tau was not in front of Sergio Ramos in the build up.

Luka Modric drilled wide at the near post as the 13-time European champions looked for an equalizer, while Simon Mignolet made a fine save to keep out Madrid defender Raphael Varane’s header.

However Brugge hit Madrid on the break to net the second, with Dennis racing clear, almost stumbling again but steadying himself to loft the ball over Courtois superbly.

Captain Ramos headed Madrid back into the game in the 55th minute, with the VAR showing the defender was onside as he pounced from close range.

Brugge’s Ruud Vormer was dismissed in the final stages when he lunged at Vinicius Junior and from the resulting free-kick, Casemiro headed home the equalizer.

“The two goals that they scored were a joke, that’s all I can say on that,” said Zidane.

“What I take away with me is the reaction from the players because they’re the ones who changed the game. That’s what I take away with me, that and the point.”

Madrid are without a win so far in the competition, suffering a heavy 3-0 defeat by Paris Saint Germain in their opening match, meaning they are bottom of Group A with one point.

The French side lead the group with six points after Mauro Icardi goal helped them triumph in Istanbul over Galatasaray.

Man City top Group C after they recorded their second win, with substitute Raheem Sterling scoring one and setting up Phil Foden for the other against Dinamo Zagreb.

Pep Guardiola’s side dominated but were profligate in front of goal, until Sterling’s arrival.

“We knew we’d have to be patient at times, they came out with a great fighting spirit but we knew if we stayed to our game plan and kept playing our football, more chances would come and that’s definitely what happened,” said Sterling.

In the other game Shakhtar Donetsk snatched a late 2-1 win at Atalanta, with Duvan Zapata’s opener cancelled out by Junior Moraes and Manor Solomon.

Juventus made light work of Bayer Leverkusen in Group D thanks to goals from Gonzalo Higuain, Federico Bernardeschi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

They are joint top with Atletico on four points, after Joao Felix and Thomas Partey’s goals helped them triumph at Lokomotiv Moscow.