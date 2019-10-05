Barshim home gold and Muhammad record bring worlds to life

Doha, 5 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Mutaz Essa Barshim returned from the sickbed to give hosts Qatar high jump gold and American 400 metres hurdler Dalilah Muhammad claimed a world record as the world championships really came to life on Friday.

Barshim, 28 soared 2.37 metres in front of an ecstatic crowd in the finally packed Khalifa International Stadium, 14 months after sustaining a severe ankle injury.

He improved his pre-championship season-best by 10cm as he became the first man to win back-to-back gold in the event.

But there was damper when the medal ceremony a little later was postponed until Saturday because of a sound system problem, according the ruling body IAAF, with Barshim and the other medallists already standing ready to get their silverware in a by now empty stadium.

Muhammad meanwhile escaped a late threat from American team-mate Sydney McLaughlin as she bettered her own hurdles world record by four hundredth to 52.16 seconds.

Elsewhere, Conseslus Kipruto continued Kenya’s dynasty in the 3,000m steeplechase for a seventh straight title at the death; Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas stormed to am emphatic 400m title; and Yaime Perez grabbed discus gold for Cuba.

The day’s final medal event, the men’s 20km walk, was to start shortly before midnight at the Corniche seaside promenade.

After days of complaints over many empty seats Khalifa Stadium was packed to the rafters for Barshim’s big final.

Having hardly competed all year, he raised his season-best to 2.29m in qualifying and was then on fire in the final. He got the first four heights in his first four attempts, survived a scary moment when he cleared 2.33m on his last try, and then was flawless again over 2.35m and 2.37m for the gold.

The others jumpers were more than happy and Belarussian Maksim Nedasekau even jumped right into Barshim’s arms in delight after the Qatari’s successful jump over 2.35m.

Mikhail Akimenko, who took every height until 2.37m in his first attempt before fouling out, took silver on countback against Ilya Ivanyuk, with both Russians competing as neutral athletes posting 2.35m.

Barshim got Qatar’s first gold and second medal at the home worlds, following 400m hurdles bronze for Abderrahman Samba.

In the women’s hurdles, Muhammad underlined her supremacy but had to work hard for the gold in 52.16 as McLaughlin finished just seven-hundredth off in 52.23 for second on the all-time list. Bronze went to Jamaica’s Rushell Clayton in a personal best 53.74.

Muhammad, 29, had won Olympic gold 2016 in Rio and now has a world title at last, after silver in 2013 and 2017.

“Two world records, that sounds quite crazy,” Muhammad said. “I just decided to go for it from the start. I felt Sydney coming at me, then I gave it everything I got.

“I believe we can drop under 52. We will continue to push each other. It is definitely possible.”

The defending champion Kipruto meanwhile just snatched steeplechase gold by one-hundredth of a second over Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma as he clocked a year-best 8 minutes 1.35 seconds. Soufiane el Bakkali of Morocco added bronze to 2017 silver.

Kenya has now won seven steeplechase golds in a row, and 13 of the last 15. The other two, in 2003 and 2005, went to Kenya-born Stephen Cherono who won under the name Saif Saaeed Shaheen for Qatar. The Kenyans have also won the last nine Olympic steeplechase golds.

With world and Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk sidelined with injury and American season leader Michael Norman not fully fit and out in the semis, the door was open for Gardiner got 400m gold after 2017 silver, winning in a national record 43.48 seconds from Colombia’s Anthony Jose Zambrano and American Fred Kerley.

The season leader Perez topped the discus with 69.17m in a Cuban one-two ahead of Denia Caballero while 2017 and Olympic champ Sandra Perkovic of Croatia had to be content with bronze.

In preliminary action, title holders Britain stormed into the 4×100 metres men’s relay final while the United States just scraped through after a bad final exchange.

Jamaica had no men’s relay in Doha in the post-Usain Bolt era but their women with 100m champ Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce topped the heats; while season leader Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya was among the qualifiers for the 1,500m final.