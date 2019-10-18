Attack on mosque in Afghanistan kills 62, wounds 36, official says

Kabul, 18 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The death toll in an explosion at a mosque in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar has risen to at least 62, with another 36 people wounded, the provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said.

The attack took place during Friday prayers at the mosque in Haska Mena district. Local officials said as many as 250 people may have been inside at the time.

Dozens of the wounded were pulled from the rubble and taken to hospital in the provincial capital, Jalalabad city, provincial councillor Ali Mohammad said.

No group has claimed responsibility. Local officials, however, blamed the Islamic State group for the incident as the militants have a small presence in the district.