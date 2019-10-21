At least 30 killed in Congo bus crash

Kinshasa, 21 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – At least 30 people were killed and several more seriously injured in a bus accident in Congo on Sunday, according to police.

The accident happened on Sunday morning near the town of Mbanza Ngungu, about 150 kilometres from the capital Kinshasa.

It is suspected that there was a problem with the brakes on the bus, which crashed into a ditch and caught fire, police said.

Fatal road accidents occur frequently in Congo and in several other African countries, in large part due to poor infrastructure and defective vehicles.