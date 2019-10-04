Arsenal thrash Standard, Man United held by AZ in Europa League

Barcelona, 4 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Arsenal thrashed Standard Liege 4-0 in the Europa League to take control of Group F on Thursday, while AZ Alkmaar held Manchester United to a dour 0-0 draw in Group L.

Record five-time champions Sevilla top Group A after a 1-0 win over Apoel Nicosia, while Qarabag thrashed Dudelange 4-1 in a match which was temporarily suspended after a drone flew over the stadium as part of a political statement.

Feyenoord’s 2-0 win over Porto left all four teams level on three points in Group G, as Young Boys beat Rangers 2-1 thanks to Christian Fassnacht’s 93rd minute winner.

After a tight first half Jens Toornstra broke the deadlock for Feyenoord in the 49th minute, while Rick Karsdorp added another late on in Rotterdam.

Roma and Wolfsburg are tied top of Group J on four points after they drew 1-1, while Istanbul Basaksehir and Borussia Monchengladbach also shared the spoils with the same scoreline

Ciro Immobile struck the winner for Lazio as they beat Rennes 2-1 in Group E, led by Celtic after their 2-0 win over Cluj.

Donyell Malen netted twice for a rampant PSV as they thrashed Rosenborg away from home to go top of Group D with six points from two games, with Sporting Lisbon beating LASK 2-1.

Gabriel Martinelli struck twice in three minutes for Arsenal at the Emirates, with Joe Willock and Dani Ceballos completing the rout of Standard Liege, which put the Gunners top on six points, ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt on three, after they beat Vitoria 1-0.

Arsenal coach Unai Emery made 10 changes from the side that drew with Manchester United on Monday in the Premier League, with several youth players starting.

Kieran Tierney, who joined from Celtic in the summer, was a constant menace down the left on only his second start for the club.

Martinelli nodded home the Scottish defender’s cross, with Reiss Nelson setting up the 18-year-old Brazilian three minutes later for his second.

Willock slotted home the third and Martinelli rounded off a fine display by chipping the ball across goal for Ceballos to bundle over the line.

“(Martinelli) keeps his head down, he works really hard, he is doing what the coach wants him to do and it shows on the pitch, everyone is really pleased for him,” said Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin, who made his comeback from injury.

Manchester United’s draw in Holland, played on a plastic pitch at ADO Den Haag’s stadium after Alkmaar’s roof collapsed, was a low quality affair.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s visitors only had themselves to blame as they failed to win a 10th consecutive away game.

Ron Vlaar blocked a Mason Greenwood effort, Angel Gomes fired over and Marcus Rashford might have had a penalty, with Alkmaar wasteful at the other end.

Myron Boadu scored with a header but the goal was ruled out correctly for offside, while Oussama Idrissi twice came close.

Jesse Lingard, who spurned a good late chance, limped off injured in stoppage time at the end of a disappointing night for the Red Devils, who have won just five of their last 22 matches in all competitions.

Man United are tied on four points with Partizan Belgrade, who won 2-1 at Astana thanks to Umar Sadiq’s double.

“This is a good performance and a good point against a good opponent on a bad surface,” said Man United coach Solskjaer.

Javier Hernandez’s strike was enough for Sevilla, but the real drama in Group A took place in Luxembourg.

With Qarabag 2-0 up at Dudelange a drone was flown over the Stade Josy Barthel carrying the Armenian flag.

Qarabag’s Azerbaijani midfielder Gara Garayev tried to kick a ball at the drone and the match was put on hold.

Armenia and Azerbaijan currently have no diplomatic relations because of conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Eventually the game was restarted over 15 minutes later.

Elsewhere Willy Boly’s 93rd minute winner earned Wolves a 1-0 victory at Besiktas in Group K, with Slovan Bratislava and Braga tied on four points at the top after a 2-2 draw.

Wolfsburg drew 1-1 with St-Etienne, to sit joint top of Group I with Gent, who tied 1-1 at Oleksandriya.

Espanyol beat CSKA Moscow 2-0 to go second in Group H, behind Ludogorets, who thrashed Ferencvaros 3-0, despite being reduced to 10 men in the first half.

Getafe won 2-1 at Krasnodar to move on to six points at the top of Group C, while FC Basel tied 2-2 with Trabzonspor.

FC Copenhagen and Dynamo Kiev sit joint top of Group B on four points each after 1-1 and 0-0 draws with Malmo and Lugano respectively.