Angjushev: We aim to attract investments from technologically advanced companies, not those seeking cheap labor force

Honorary consuls can use economic diplomacy to attract credible companies that will invest in different sectors and employ highly educated professionals, Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev said Monday, at a conference of honorary consuls of North Macedonia. 

Monika Mihajlovska 14 October 2019 14:18

