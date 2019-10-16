0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Angjushev: Minimum wage measure fitting

Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev said the minimum wage measure is fitting and has been approved by all social partners. He underlined Wednesday that minimum wage here matches those in the region and it's a protective mechanism for workers who can't afford to choose jobs. 

Monika Mihajlovska 16 October 2019 16:00

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close