BusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Angjushev: Economy’s success measured by set of parameters

The assessment of economic success is not measured by a single parameter but an entire set of them. That is why I expect 2019 to be the most successful for the past 15 years, with a growth exceeding 3,5 percent and zero or insignificant indebtedness, said Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev on Wednesday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 2 October 2019 14:56
Back to top button
Close