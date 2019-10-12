0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Angelovska-Galloway: Bilateral partnership agreement for continuation of positive trend in trade exchange

North Macedonia-UK economic cooperation, the new reality dictated by Brexit and support for implementation of the project on improving fiscal sustainability, efficiency and transparency in the management of public finances were in the focus of a meeting of Finance Minister Nina Angelovska and British Ambassador Rachel Galloway.

Ivan Kolekjevski 12 October 2019 10:57
Back to top button
Close