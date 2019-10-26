0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Angelovska: Doing Business report shows we are leaders in region and Europe in setting up and doing business

North Macedonia ranks best in the region and is ahead of many EU states and therefore cannot be seen as a drop, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska told reporters Saturday about the country's 17th position in Doing Business 2020 report of the World Bank Group, which lost seven spots in the ranking from last year.

Silvana Kochovska 26 October 2019 13:46
Back to top button
Close