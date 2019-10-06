0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderInterviewMakedonija.SlajderMIA Featured ArticlesPolitics

Ambassador Gerberich: The failure of some doesn’t mean the system is flawed

Western Balkans is a region of strategic importance for the European Union and we mustn't snub this region that is in our interest. North Macedonia has already accelerated its reforms, taking measures in all areas that are considered relevant for the opening of negotiations, German Ambassador Thomas Gerberich tells MIA.

Bisera Altiparmakova 6 October 2019 16:21

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close