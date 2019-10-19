Alliance for Albanians: Snap election is good news

Tetovo, 19 October 2019 (MIA) – It’s good news that early parliamentary elections will be held, Alliance for Albanians party spokesman Flakron Bexheti told a news conference Saturday.

Bexheti added that Sunday’s leaders’ meeting would be an opportunity for parties to agree on how to proceed with the electoral process.

“After yesterday’s news that there would be no date for the start of talks with the EU,” Bexheti said, “today has brought us some good news through Prime Minister Zaev’s announcement that we should hold a snap election.”

“Speaking on behalf of the Alliance for Albanians,” he continued, “this announcement is acceptable and we welcome it.

“We hope that during tomorrow’s meeting political party leaders will agree on how the whole process should be carried out.

“We’re convinced the state needs a new political legitimacy, led by political forces having the credibility to be held accountable and to get the date as soon as possible,” Bexheti said.

The party thinks a snap election would be good for everyone involved.

“We, the Alliance for Albanians, are ready for early elections, strongly convinced as we are that we can win over our political opponents, DUI, who have represented Albanian voters for a long time: two decades,” Bexheti highlighted. mr/