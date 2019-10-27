All eyes on Sofia as Bulgarians begin voting in local, mayoral polls

Bulgarians began voting Sunday in municipal and mayoral elections that will challenge Prime Minister Boyko Borisov’s centre-right GERB party to repeat its sweep from four years ago.

However, GERB is still likely to come out on top, and Borisov seems set to remain until the end of his term in 2021, said Parvan Simeonov, head of the Sofia-based Gallup International – Bulgaria.

“Barring an unexpected electoral catastrophe for GERB, the municipal and mayoral elections on Sunday are not a test of the government’s stability,” said Simeonov. “At stake is the overall political climate in the country.”

The opposition is now more diversified and may appeal to new voters, but it is split between the Socialists, who run on pro-Russia and nostalgic sentiments, and the smaller, but loud and creative, liberal pro-Western bloc. “That is fortunate for GERB,” Simeonov said.

The most-watched race is for mayor of the capital, Sofia, where the incumbent, GERB’s Yordanka Fandakova, is seeking a fourth term.

She is being strongly challenged by the opposition independent, former national ombudsman Maya Manolova, who is endorsed by the Socialists and several other parties.

There are 17 other candidates in Sofia, but only Manolova is seen as a serious challenger to Fandukova.

“The opposition is trying to make a breakthrough in Sofia and other big cities, such as Plovdiv. A win there would make a strong statement,” Simeonov said.

The mayoral vote will go into a second round on November 3 in any place without an outright winner and with a tally of more than 50 per cent of the votes cast.

In European elections in May, GERB won ahead of the Socialists in spite of corruption allegations against prominent party officials.

Polls are open from 7 am to 8 pm (0500-1800 GMT) for the 6.2 million eligible voters.