Albanian media: Macron to visit Tirana, Skopje

French President Emmanuel Macron, who vetoed the start of accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia at the EU Summit, will visit the two countries in November, Albanian media reported Monday.

Monika Mihajlovska 21 October 2019 15:52
