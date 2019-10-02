Aircraft spat results in 7.5bn-dollar US tariff punishment for EU

Geneva, 2 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The United States is allowed to slap tariffs on 7.5 billion dollars’ worth of EU imports, the World Trade Organization (WTO) has ruled in the epic subsidy spat between US aircraft maker Boeing and its EU rival Airbus.

The annual sum that was announced on Wednesday is the largest so-called countermeasure that the Geneva-based trade body has ever granted in a trade dispute.

The sum was set by a WTO arbitrator after the organization had ruled in favour of Washington’s claims that EU subsidies for Airbus were illegal in May 2018.

The US plans to raise tariffs on European aircraft and food products, such as cheese, olive oil, oranges and flour.

The US is allowed to raise duties as high as 100 per cent, but they must be lifted as soon as the EU has ended its subsidies.

Brussels argues that the illegal measures are no longer in place, but the WTO still needs to confirm this.

The European Commission urged the US to forego slapping the bloc with tariffs after the ruling.

“Opting for applying countermeasures now would be short-sighted and counterproductive,” EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said, adding that both the EU and US have been found to be at fault.

But if the US opts to impose tariffs “it will be pushing the EU into a situation where we will have no other option than do the same,” she added.

The EU is planning to hit back with retaliatory tariffs, based on the WTO’s previous finding that US subsidies for Airbus rival Boeing also violated free trade rules, but the WTO has yet to announce a dollar sum.

The bloc wants to target US aircraft components as well as ketchup and game consoles.

The world’s two biggest aircraft makers have been feuding over state support for more than a dozen years.

Airbus on Wednesday called for talks to end the spat, arguing that US tariffs would harm the entire aviation industry.

The European aircraft manufacturer said that nearly 40 per cent of its aircraft-related procurement comes from US suppliers and its supply chain supports 275,000 jobs in the US.

“If tariffs are applied, the entire global industry will be harmed,” Airbus said, noting the WTO ruling in the coming months is due to determine EU countermeasures in the parallel case about US subsidies for Boeing.

“The only way to prevent the negative effects of these tariff[s] would be for the US and the EU to find a resolution to this long-running dispute through a negotiated settlement,” Airbus said in a statement.