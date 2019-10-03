0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPoliticsWorld Correspondents

Agency Europe: Paris ‘not optimistic’ about start of EU accession talks with North Macedonia

Citing diplomatic sources in the EU Council, Agency Europe reports that France’s position on start of EU accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania has not changed since June.

Tanja Milevska, Brussels 3 October 2019 11:18
Back to top button
Close