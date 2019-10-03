Agency Europe: Paris ‘not optimistic’ about start of EU accession talks with North Macedonia

Related Articles
MPs endorse public administration salary increase
3 October 2019 12:45
Decision on new electoral model by consensus: PM
3 October 2019 12:39
PM Zaev optimistic about date for start of EU talks
3 October 2019 12:37
Government adopts draft-law on scrapping Ukraine visas
3 October 2019 12:13
Haavisto: We support the start of EU accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania
3 October 2019 12:04
Провери го и оваClose
-
France’s final say in decision on start of EU talks to be made by Macron2 October 2019 20:33
-
All eyes on France involving final decision on EU negotiations date30 September 2019 18:47
-
Janmaat: I believe North Macedonia is to get date to start EU accession talks30 September 2019 14:50